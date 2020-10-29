PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is sure to look different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Some places are making alternate plans for socially distanced spooky celebrations.
Others have decided to cancel trick-or-treating all together for the safety of the community, but many municipalities are deciding to go on as scheduled.
We’re gathering our list of Western Pennsylvania’s Halloween celebrations here:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Aspinwall — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Avalon Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Baldwin Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bell Acres — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Ben Avon — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Ben Avon Heights — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Halloween in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
Bethel Park — Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween Day “Spooktacular Parade” from 12-3 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Blawnox — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.
Parade Canceled
Braddock — Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at The Braddock Civic Plaza
Presented by the Swissvale-Braddock Athletic Association
Braddock Hills — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.
Bradford Woods — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Brentwood — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bridgeville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Carnegie — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Crafton Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Crescent Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dormont — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Fawn Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Trunk or treat at the Fawn Township #1 Fire Hall) Click here for a copy of the form needed.
Hampton Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Halloween Parade canceled; replaced with Drive-In Movie Night on Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. featuring “Disney’s Hocus Pocus”
Indiana Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Kennedy Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
O’Hara Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Homes in the township can participate in the “Boo To You” safety program. Click here to print the sign.
Ohio Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Penn Hills — Halloween Drive-Boo Parade on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m.
Pine Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pine Community Center Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 3-5 p.m.
Pitcairn Borough — — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pittsburgh — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Bloomfield Halloween Parade is canceled.
Plum Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Reserve Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Richland Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch lights should be on or homes should be well lit to welcome children.)
Shaler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Swissvale — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair — Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Whitehall Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY:
Ford City — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Freeport Borough — Parade and Trick or Treating Canceled
Kiski Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
North Apollo Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
BEAVER COUNTY
Ambridge — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Beaver Falls — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Brighton Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Center Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Conway — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Economy Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Hopewell Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Monaca Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
New Brighton — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
New Sewickley Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY
Adams Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Buffalo Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Butler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Center Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Cranberry Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Jackson Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Middlesex Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Saxonburg Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Valencia — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Zelienople Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Brownsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Parade will start at 7 p.m. in front of South Brownsville VFD
Connellsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dunbar Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Newell Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.
North Union Township — Saturday Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Ohiopyle Borough — No Trick or Treating
Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center will have treat bags for local children from 3-5 p.m.
South Union Township — Saturday Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Stewart Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center will have treat bags for local children from 3-5 p.m.
Wharton Township — Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
GREENE COUNTY
Waynesburg — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
LAWRENCE COUNTY
New Castle — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
Greenville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Grove City — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Hermitage — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Sharpsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Charleroi Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 @ 5:30-7 p.m.
Halloween Parade Canceled
Centerville Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Peters Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
North Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Nottingham Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
Annual Bonfire and Halloween Trail Canceled
South Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Union Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
East Huntingdon Township — Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2-4:00 p.m.
Greensburg — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Parade to begin at 5 p.m. with lineup at 4:45 p.m.
Hempfield Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8- p.m.
Irwin Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Store-to-Store Trick or Treat and Halloween Costume Parade and Contest will be on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Latrobe — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.; Halloween Parade canceled
Lower Burrell — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Monessen — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru at Monessen City Park, Upper Lot also on Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Township — Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
Murrysville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
North Huntingdon Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Penn Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Washington Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)
West Newton Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.
