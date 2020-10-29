PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is sure to look different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Some places are making alternate plans for socially distanced spooky celebrations.

Others have decided to cancel trick-or-treating all together for the safety of the community, but many municipalities are deciding to go on as scheduled.

We’re gathering our list of Western Pennsylvania’s Halloween celebrations here:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Aspinwall — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Avalon Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bell Acres — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Ben Avon — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Ben Avon Heights — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Halloween in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Bethel Park — Saturday, Oct. 31

Halloween Day “Spooktacular Parade” from 12-3 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Blawnox — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

Parade Canceled

Braddock — Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at The Braddock Civic Plaza

Presented by the Swissvale-Braddock Athletic Association

Braddock Hills — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

Bradford Woods — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brentwood — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bridgeville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Carnegie — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Crafton Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Crescent Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dormont — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fawn Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Trunk or treat at the Fawn Township #1 Fire Hall) Click here for a copy of the form needed.

Hampton Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Halloween Parade canceled; replaced with Drive-In Movie Night on Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. featuring “Disney’s Hocus Pocus”

Indiana Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Kennedy Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

O’Hara Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Homes in the township can participate in the “Boo To You” safety program. Click here to print the sign.

Ohio Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Penn Hills — Halloween Drive-Boo Parade on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m.

Pine Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pine Community Center Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 3-5 p.m.

Pitcairn Borough — — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pittsburgh — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Bloomfield Halloween Parade is canceled.

Plum Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Reserve Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Richland Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch lights should be on or homes should be well lit to welcome children.)

Shaler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Swissvale — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair — Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.



ARMSTRONG COUNTY:

Ford City — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Freeport Borough — Parade and Trick or Treating Canceled

Kiski Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

North Apollo Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.



BEAVER COUNTY

Ambridge — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Beaver Falls — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Brighton Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Center Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Conway — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Economy Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Hopewell Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Monaca Borough — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

New Brighton — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

New Sewickley Township — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.



BUTLER COUNTY

Adams Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Buffalo Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Butler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Center Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Cranberry Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Jackson Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middlesex Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Saxonburg Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Valencia — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Zelienople Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.



FAYETTE COUNTY

Brownsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Parade will start at 7 p.m. in front of South Brownsville VFD

Connellsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dunbar Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Newell Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.

North Union Township — Saturday Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Ohiopyle Borough — No Trick or Treating

Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center will have treat bags for local children from 3-5 p.m.

South Union Township — Saturday Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stewart Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Ohiopyle Stewart Community Center will have treat bags for local children from 3-5 p.m.

Wharton Township — Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)



GREENE COUNTY

Waynesburg — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)



LAWRENCE COUNTY

New Castle — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.



MERCER COUNTY

Greenville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Grove City — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Hermitage — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Sharpsville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.



WASHINGTON COUNTY

Charleroi Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 @ 5:30-7 p.m.

Halloween Parade Canceled

Centerville Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Peters Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

North Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Nottingham Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

Annual Bonfire and Halloween Trail Canceled

South Strabane Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Union Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.



WESTMORELAND COUNTY

East Huntingdon Township — Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2-4:00 p.m.

Greensburg — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parade to begin at 5 p.m. with lineup at 4:45 p.m.

Hempfield Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8- p.m.

Irwin Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Store-to-Store Trick or Treat and Halloween Costume Parade and Contest will be on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Latrobe — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.; Halloween Parade canceled

Lower Burrell — Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Monessen — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru at Monessen City Park, Upper Lot also on Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Township — Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.

Murrysville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

North Huntingdon Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Penn Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. (Porch light must be on if participating)

West Newton Borough — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m.