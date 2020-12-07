PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Family and friends of 22-year-old Tonee Turner, the Hazelwood woman who disappeared almost one year ago, held a silent walk Sunday to honor her and all other missing people.

Police say Turner was last seen December 30, 2019 at Dobrá Tea in Squirrel Hill.

RELATED STORIES:

“It’s just a very sad norm not having your sister in your life,” said Turner’s sister Sydnee Turner.

In the days following Tonee’s disappearance, Sydnee told KDKA a cyclist found Tonee’s bag, with her keys and phone inside, on the Homestead Gray’s Bridge.

A tip also led them to search the Hill District, but there are still more questions than answers almost a year later.

“All the potential sightings of Tonee also brought me hope, but with every hope that I’ve had and Tonee hasn’t appeared, it’s been a cataclysmic disappointment,” Sydnee Turner said.

Information released in January by police describes Tonee Turner as 5’2 and 130 pounds. She has black, chin-length hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at 412-232-7141.