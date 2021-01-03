A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns made headlines multiple times in the last week after continually closing and reopening their facility as more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the facility is still closed after an announcement was made Saturday morning.

However, a report from an NFL Network reporter says that NFL medical experts believe the positive tests have been caused by community spread of the virus, not a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

On Sunday, the Browns reported no new positive tests according to sources, and the team has no new players to their COVID-19/Reserve list this morning ahead of their scheduled game against the Steelers.

The Steelers placed Joe Haden, Eric Ebron, and Cassius Marshon their COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday.

With the Steelers set to face Browns as well as 15 other games reportedly still set to be played today, the NFL will have not canceled a single game in the 2020 regular season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

