By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns made headlines multiple times in the last week after continually closing and reopening their facility as more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the facility is still closed after an announcement was made Saturday morning.

We will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. pic.twitter.com/yGBx62dDe0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2021

However, a report from an NFL Network reporter says that NFL medical experts believe the positive tests have been caused by community spread of the virus, not a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Cleveland put CB Kevin Johnson on the COVID list late yesterday — one of six players who won’t play today. The good news: The NFL’s medical experts believe all the #Browns positive cases over the past nine days have been from community spread, not an outbreak in the facility. https://t.co/voj1HVlgOw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

On Sunday, the Browns reported no new positive tests according to sources, and the team has no new players to their COVID-19/Reserve list this morning ahead of their scheduled game against the Steelers.

No new positives today for the #Browns, per source. Game on. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

The Steelers placed Joe Haden, Eric Ebron, and Cassius Marshon their COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday.

With the Steelers set to face Browns as well as 15 other games reportedly still set to be played today, the NFL will have not canceled a single game in the 2020 regular season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.