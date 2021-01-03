By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH/CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns made headlines multiple times in the last week after continually closing and reopening their facility as more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, the facility is still closed after an announcement was made Saturday morning.
We will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. pic.twitter.com/yGBx62dDe0
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2021
However, a report from an NFL Network reporter says that NFL medical experts believe the positive tests have been caused by community spread of the virus, not a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Cleveland put CB Kevin Johnson on the COVID list late yesterday — one of six players who won’t play today.
The good news: The NFL’s medical experts believe all the #Browns positive cases over the past nine days have been from community spread, not an outbreak in the facility. https://t.co/voj1HVlgOw
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021
On Sunday, the Browns reported no new positive tests according to sources, and the team has no new players to their COVID-19/Reserve list this morning ahead of their scheduled game against the Steelers.
No new positives today for the #Browns, per source. Game on.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021
The Steelers placed Joe Haden, Eric Ebron, and Cassius Marshon their COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday.
With the Steelers set to face Browns as well as 15 other games reportedly still set to be played today, the NFL will have not canceled a single game in the 2020 regular season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
After the latest round of testing, the NFL is on track to play all 16 games today, per source.
And that means that, after today, the NFL will have completed its full 256-game regular season without a single cancellation.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021
