PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The calls for the second impeachment of President Trump are growing.

Before that could happen, the House of Representatives will first attempt to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to take action.

The House will be asking Vice President Mike Pence to make the call to impeach President Trump.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says they hope to pass a resolution today that calls for Vice President Pence and President Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the Commander-in-Chief from office.

If that doesn’t happen, the measure will be brought to the floor for a full vote on Tuesday.

After that, the Vice President and the cabinet will have 24 hours to act before the House would move towards impeaching Trump.

Related stories:

Pelosi says this has to happen in order to prevent Trump from running for office again in the future.

“There is a possibility that, after all of this, there’s no punishment, no consequence, and he could run again for president,” Pelosi said.

“And that’s one of the motivations that people have for advocating for impeachment,” Pelosi also said.

Pelosi went on to say that there is strong support in Congress for impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Congressman Conor Lamb (D-PA) recently said he supports bringing up articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Fellow Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle co-sponsored impeachment articles on Thursday, hours after he announced he supported the invoking of the 25th Amendment.

Across the aisle, in the Senate, Pat Toomey (R-PA) said on Saturday that he believed President Trump committed “impeachable offenses” and on Sunday called for President Trump to resign..

This all comes after the deadly assault on the Capitol last week.

A total of five people died following the riots that took place.

For more on Speaker Pelosi’s full interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl, click here.