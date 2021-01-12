WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A major move by lawmakers to terminate President Trump’s term early is expected to happen on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

There’s a major push from the House of Representatives to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Most are Democrats, but the list of Republican lawmakers continues to grow.

That list now includes Republican Representative Tom Reed from New York.

He recently said he will join other lawmakers on a resolution to censure President Trump over the assault in the U.S. Capitol from last week.

House Republicans blocked a resolution to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will vote on the measure today and could proceed with impeachment if Pence doesn’t act.

Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb (PA-17) said “There is no doubt that the President committed what is in the article of impeachment that’s been written. I think it’s the job of the House of Representatives to vote on the article, to help protect our communities from this President.”

Across the aisle, Republican Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) says that 25th Amendment should not be Invoked or that there should be another impeachment proceeding.

“I would think it would be foolish to expect Mike Pence to say ‘I’m gonna sit down with the Cabinet and we’re going to remove this President from office.'” Rep. Kelly said.

While that is being discussed, the FBI is warning of potential armed protests ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th by supporters of President Trump in Washington, D.C. and in other states — including Pennsylvania and right here in Pittsburgh.