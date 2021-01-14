By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tributes are pouring in following the death of Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers.

She died Thursday at the age of 92, according to Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation. The couple was married for 50 years before Fred Rogers, of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood fame, died in 2003 of stomach cancer at the age of 74.

On Twitter, Fred Rogers Productions had a heartfelt tribute for Joanne.

“Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her,” the tweet reads.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Joanne Rogers, a joyful and tender-hearted spirit, whose heart and wisdom have guided our work in service of Fred’s enduring legacy. We extend our sympathies to the Rogers Family and all who were blessed to know Joanne,” the Fred Rogers Center said on Twitter.

The City of Pittsburgh said Joanne was one of Pittsburgh’s “favorite neighbors.” Pennsylvania’s official Twitter account also shared its condolences.

“Joanne & Fred forever changed our city. Thank you for your dedication to @FredRogersPro, @wqed, our children, & our community,” the city said on Twitter.

“Thank you for all of the kindness you brought to our commonwealth,” the state said.

“Thank you to Joanne and Fred Rogers for their commitment to public media, children’s programming, and making the world a more neighborly place,” PBS Digital Studios said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said he was “heartbroken to learn of the loss of Joanne Rogers, one of our favorite neighbors.”

“Joanne and Fred were Pennsylvania treasures,” he added.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto released a statement, saying:

Through her grace, humor and down-to-earth demeanor Joanne Rogers personified what we love about the City of Pittsburgh. As the partner of Fred Rogers for a half-century she helped champion his good works to a global audience, and remained committed to his vision and to this city after his passing. She was always there when we needed her. I and countless others, from every walk of life, were humbled to call her a friend.

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley also released a statement, saying:

Joanne Rogers was a sparkling light in Pittsburgh. She was an incurably joyous, optimistic presence in her husband, Fred’s, life and his steady inspiration. Joanne’s spirit touched every part of this city she called home. When we presented her with an honorary degree during Duquesne University’s 2019 commencement, she beamed and told the graduating students, “You are special,” invoking one of Fred’s favorite songs. Joanne Rogers was more than special. She will be a permanent part of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and, for those of us who knew and loved her, she will always remain in our hearts.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Thursday “is a sad day in our neighborhood.”