By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The process of getting the accused shooter in the Tree of Life shooting to trial will take a new step forward on Monday.

During a hearing, prosecutors hope to find out if Robert Bowers intends to rely on an insanity defense.

While prosecutors want to speed up the process, the defense blames the pandemic for any delays.

The judge in the case has said now that the pandemic restrictions are lifted, he expects the pace of the case to pick up.

