By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The process of getting the accused shooter in the Tree of Life shooting to trial will take a new step forward on Monday.
During a hearing, prosecutors hope to find out if Robert Bowers intends to rely on an insanity defense.
While prosecutors want to speed up the process, the defense blames the pandemic for any delays.
Read more:
- Dor Hadash Congregation Asking Attorney General To Forego Death Penalty For Robert Bowers
- Judge Denies Robert Bowers’ Motion For Govt. To Produce Evidence It Monitored His Online Activities
- Attorneys In Trial Of Robert Bowers, Accused Tree Of Life Shooter, Will Meet To Discuss Trial Progress
- Judge Grants Robert Bowers Attorneys 90-Day Extension To File Pre-Trial Motions
- Accused Tree Of Life Gunman Robert Bowers’ Attorneys Want Prosecutors To Show Any Evidence Law Enforcement Monitored Him
The judge in the case has said now that the pandemic restrictions are lifted, he expects the pace of the case to pick up.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.