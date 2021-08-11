By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An accused terrorist has until the end of the month to plead guilty in a plot to bomb a local church.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mustafa Alowemer is facing a deadline of August 30 to admit he plotted to blow up the Legacy International Worship Center in Perry South.
RELATED STORIES:
If Alowemer does not plead guilty, the case will go to trial.
The plot was uncovered more than two years ago.
Alowemer remains in federal custody as plea negotiations continue.