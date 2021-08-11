SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Legacy International Worship Center, Local TV, Mustafa Alowemer, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An accused terrorist has until the end of the month to plead guilty in a plot to bomb a local church.

READ MORE: Crews To Spray For Mosquitos On The North Side Following Positive West Nile Virus Test

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mustafa Alowemer is facing a deadline of August 30 to admit he plotted to blow up the Legacy International Worship Center in Perry South.

RELATED STORIES:

READ MORE: Federal Courtrooms Beginning To Require Masks Again
  • Discovery Phase Continues In Case Of 21-Year-Old Accused Of Planning To Bomb North Side Church
  • Mustafa Alowemer To Remain In Jail After Detention Hearing On Federal Terrorism Charges
  • Syria Native Accused In Church Bomb Plot Arraigned On Terrorism Charges
  • Suspect In Pittsburgh Church Bomb Plot Indicted On Terrorism Charges
  • New Evidence Photos Released In Alleged Pittsburgh Church Bombing Terror Plot
  • ‘Something Great Is Coming Out Of This:’ Jewish Community Supports Legacy International Worship Center
  • Mustafa Alowemer Appears In Federal Court Following Arrest On Alleged Terror Plot
  • Syrian Refugee Charged In Church Bombing Plot Held For Court
  • Legacy International Worship Center’s Holds Power Of Prayer Service Following News Of Thwarted Attack
  • Thwarted Terror Plot Puts Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto In Middle Of Immigration Debate
  • Who Is Terror Suspect Mustafa Alowemer? What We’ve Learned So Far
  • Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto: ‘We Welcome All Refugees And Immigrants’ Despite Alleged Refugee Terror Plot
  • Syrian Refugee Mustafa Alowemer Charged For Allegedly Planning To Bomb Pittsburgh Church

    • If Alowemer does not plead guilty, the case will go to trial.

    The plot was uncovered more than two years ago.

    MORE NEWS: West Virginia Wesleyan College To Fine Unvaccinated Students

    Alowemer remains in federal custody as plea negotiations continue.