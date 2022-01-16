By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.

Snow Safety Tips

Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday.

First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home.

But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some of the ones you’ll need.

You should also make sure your vehicle is prepared to withstand the elements.

TRACKING THE WINTER STORM IN PITTSBURGH

January 16, 3:40 p.m. — Bethel Park Declares Snow Emergency

Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen declared a snow emergency for the municipality.

January 16, 2:48 p.m. — Snow Arrives In Pittsburgh

The snow has arrived in Pittsburgh, and much more is expected to fall over the next 12 hours.

January 16, 2 p.m. — First Snowfall Seen

Uniontown and other areas are seeing some of the first snowflakes.

The snowfall is minor for right now, but much more is expected to accumulate over the next few hours.

January 16, 1:19 p.m. — Updated Snow Projection

Our meteorologists have updated their snow projections based on the latest models. Pittsburgh is now expected to get 6-12 inches of snow.

January 16, 1 p.m. — Winter Storm Warning Begins

Winter storm warning takes effect for Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.

The warning lasts through 1 p.m. Monday.

January 17, 4 a.m. — Early Start to Your Day Pittsburgh

We are starting Your Day Pittsburgh early at 4 a.m. to inform you of the latest conditions outside with Ron Smiley, Mary Ours, Lindsay Ward and Heather Abraham.

Early Snow Predictions

The system traveling up several states is expected to give us snow-covered streets, icy driveways and possibly even freezing rain or sleet a little east of the Pittsburgh region.

As of early Sunday afternoon, these are the snow projections by our meteorologists:

