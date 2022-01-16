By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.
WEATHER LINKS
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Snow Safety Tips
Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday.
First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home.
But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some of the ones you’ll need.
You should also make sure your vehicle is prepared to withstand the elements.
Our meteorologists are continuously tracking weather updates for our area every hour starting at 1 p.m. today only on CBSN Pittsburgh.
You can watch Ray Petelin’s forecasts on weather updates on CBSN Pittsburgh in the live player above.
TRACKING THE WINTER STORM IN PITTSBURGH
January 16, 3:40 p.m. — Bethel Park Declares Snow Emergency
Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen declared a snow emergency for the municipality.
January 16, 2:48 p.m. — Snow Arrives In Pittsburgh
The snow has arrived in Pittsburgh, and much more is expected to fall over the next 12 hours.
IT'S HEEEEEERRRRE! #Snow is arriving in #Pittsburgh. Be safe this evening! pic.twitter.com/V3e4t2KFzp
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 16, 2022
January 16, 2 p.m. — First Snowfall Seen
Uniontown and other areas are seeing some of the first snowflakes.
The snowfall is minor for right now, but much more is expected to accumulate over the next few hours.
Snowflakes are falling in Uniontown! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EzzaOSHKNA
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) January 16, 2022
January 16, 1:19 p.m. — Updated Snow Projection
Our meteorologists have updated their snow projections based on the latest models. Pittsburgh is now expected to get 6-12 inches of snow.
Final forecast for snow! It’s inching into the area— almost to I 70 now and will spread north across the area through the afternoon. Please stay safe out there everyone and watch our updates on CBSN Pittsburgh/kdka.com through the afternoon and at 6 PM on WPCW!￼ @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ln3cTlvzpC
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) January 16, 2022
January 16, 1 p.m. — Winter Storm Warning Begins
Winter storm warning takes effect for Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.
The warning lasts through 1 p.m. Monday.
January 17, 4 a.m. — Early Start to Your Day Pittsburgh
We are starting Your Day Pittsburgh early at 4 a.m. to inform you of the latest conditions outside with Ron Smiley, Mary Ours, Lindsay Ward and Heather Abraham.
Early Snow Predictions
The system traveling up several states is expected to give us snow-covered streets, icy driveways and possibly even freezing rain or sleet a little east of the Pittsburgh region.
As of early Sunday afternoon, these are the snow projections by our meteorologists:
Follow our meteorologists online:
Mary Ours: KDKA bio | Facebook | Twitter
Ron Smiley: KDKA bio | Facebook | Twitter
Ray Petelin: KDKA bio | Facebook | Twitter