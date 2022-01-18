By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh received its first major snowfall of the year, and the impact was felt all across the region.

Snow Safety Tips

Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday.

First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home.

But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some of the ones you’ll need.

You should also make sure your vehicle is prepared to withstand the elements.

TRACKING THE WINTER STORM IN PITTSBURGH

January 18, 11:45 p.m.

Jennifer Borrasso was out in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, where residents say their side streets still haven’t been touched.

Tonight, anger, frustration in this Pittsburgh neighborhood. Several residents tell me this is a constant issue streets not being touched after the snow storm. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ThfBavrN6k — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) January 18, 2022

For residents looking to take matters into their own hands, they may run into some issues. Royce Jones checked in with hardware stores that were all out of shovels and salt.

SOLD OUT: Today was NOT a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. The snow storm did a number on local retailers this weekend. And some hardware stores are pretty much cleaned out. We’re looking to see when these items will be back in stock. TONIGHT on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/dXP6Xbvzi8 — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) January 17, 2022

January 17, 7:05 p.m.

It looks like the snow is still causing issues for the evening commute.

Route 51 is “worse than any side street we’ve traveled in the South Hills today,” Meghan Schiller reports.

Rt 51 in Overbrook/ Brookline is worse than any side street we’ve traveled in the South Hills today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hFnHDYC30g — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 17, 2022

Route 8 heading towards Hampton near the intersection of Gibsonia road isn’t clear, but it’s passable.

This is Route 8 heading toward Hampton near the intersection of Gibsonia Road. It’s not clear, but it’s passable for traffic. Not seeing too many people struggle with it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/knV1br4aTn — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 17, 2022

Side streets are still covered in Pittsburgh, but earlier in the day, Mayor Ed Gainey said they’d be clear by tonight.

January 17, 6:13 p.m.

Tuesday will be a snow day for Pittsburgh Public Schools. Other delays and closures are starting to come in and will be updated regularly on this page.

January 17, 6:00 p.m.

Updates from our crews around the region:

Jessica Guay and Chris Hoffman report from Saxonburg, Butler County.

Amy Wadas and Erika Stanish report from Westmoreland County.

Meghan Schiller reports from Dormont, where kids are using their snow day to sled ride, and from Bethel Park, where the high school football team is replacing weightlifting with shoveling neighbors’ driveways.

January 17, 3:50 p.m. — PennDOT Update

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the Pittsburgh region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on all interstates and several other routes in the region, including:

Allegheny County

• Interstates 79, 376 (Parkways East and West), 279 (Parkway North), and 579

• State Routes 22 and 28

Beaver County

• Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Lawrence County

• Interstates 79 and 376

All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Chris Hoffman’s update on road conditions in Butler County:



January 17, 1:50 p.m.

Updates from our crews around the region.

Amy Wadas is in Westmoreland County. CLICK HERE.

Andy Sheehan talks to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. CLICK HERE.

January 17, 1:45 p.m. — PennDOT Update

PennDOT’s latest on roadway restrictions for District 10.

Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

• 1-79: 1-80 to End of I-79 (West Virginia State Line)

Tier 2: the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

• I-79: PA Turnpike to I-80

• I-80: Ohio State Line to I-99

Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

January 17, 12:45 p.m. — PennDOT Update

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on the following roadways:

• Interstate 70 in Westmoreland and Washington Counties.

• Interstate 79 in Greene and Washington Counties.

PennDOT has also lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

January 17, 12:20 p.m.

Just a reminder: Make sure to shovel around fire hydrants when clearing snow today. pic.twitter.com/2IZC583xqi — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 17, 2022

Here’s how to sign up for Pittsburgh’s Snow Angel’s program.

January 17, 11:35 a.m. — Pittsburgh Update

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he’s giving the city workers high marks so far in their efforts the last couple days, adding that he believes they will have the streets cleared by Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

READ MORE HERE

January 17, 11:35 a.m. — PennDOT Update

PennDOT has lifted the temporary Tier restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on several roadways in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.

Allegheny County

• Interstates 79, 376 (Parkways East and West), 279 (Parkway North), and 579

Beaver County

• Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Lawrence County

• Interstates 79 and 376

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways in addition to Routes 22 and 28 in Allegheny County for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane.

January 17, 11:15 a.m. — Port Authority Update

All Port Authority buses are running 20-30 minutes late, spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

January 17, 10 a.m. — Allegheny Co. Public Works Update

County Public Works say they currently have 33 trucks deployed, and they will continue to run around the clock until the snow stops and county-maintained roadways are clear.

“This morning, county-maintained roads are passable but not clear of snow due to the additional accumulation and windy conditions. We encourage drivers to stay home, if possible, until the snow stops. Our roads will be slick in spots, and blowing snow might limit visibility,” they said in a tweet.

If you must go out, they are asking that you “please slow down, avoid sudden moves, and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Also, give our salt truck drivers plenty of room to operate.”

Not sure if your road is maintained by the county? Visit our Who Plows My Road map at https://t.co/KVp2wusXop. Click or tap on any road or bridge within the county to see which entity is responsible plowing and salting it and the phone number to call if there is an issue. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/Id05Rs3iyn — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 17, 2022

January 17, 8:20 a.m.

The Mall at Robinson will open at noon today due to the inclement weather.

January 17, 7:15 a.m. — Allegheny Co. Public Works Update

Public Works Director Stephen Shanley held a briefing Monday morning regarding the snow removal process.

January 17, 7:00 a.m. — More Travel Restrictions

UPDATE: Winter weather on I-376 westbound between (Beginning of I – 376) and (End of I – 376). There is a restriction in effect for the following vehicle types: MOTORCYCLES, VEHICLES WITH TOW BEHIND TRAILERS, RV/CAMPERS, BOX TRUCKS, TRACTORS WITHOUT TRAILERS, PERMITTED LOADS, EMP — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 17, 2022

January 17, 6:45 a.m. — Updates from Beaver County

January 17, 6:00 a.m. — Port Authority Routes Delayed

Please Be Advised: *All buses are running approximately 1 hour late * Buses are staying on main roads only * There are buses stuck system wide on several side streets * Buses are unable to service portions of:

Alcoma

Bon Air

Braddock Hills

Polish Hill — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) January 17, 2022

January 17, 5:45 a.m. — PennDOT Provides Update

January 17, 5:40 a.m. — Measuring the Morning Snow

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours took things outside to get a live look at the snow and the most up to date measurement!

Meteorologist Mary Ours is LIVE outside the KDKA-TV studio measuring the latest snowfall totals. Watch live: https://t.co/3lqqqvBsgS pic.twitter.com/YpOJbJQoaO — KDKA (@KDKA) January 17, 2022

January 17, 5:30 a.m. — Westmoreland Winter Weather

This is Route 30 in Greensburg. It’s bad out here. It’s literally bad everywhere. @KDKA #KDKAsnow pic.twitter.com/H1PoROw1xr — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 17, 2022

January 17, 4:40 a.m. — Snow Totals in Pittsburgh

#kdkasnow So far totals! Some places are seeing over 6” already! Send me your pics and totals!! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QS9PaVIzKZ — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) January 17, 2022

January 17, 4:40 a.m. — Early Morning Crashes

An ambulance was involved in a crash along Interstate 279.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

January 17, 4 a.m. — Early Start to Your Day Pittsburgh

Along I-376 near Penn Hills, numerous cars were seen off to the side of the road due to minor collisions.

Good morning! We are heading to Westmoreland County this morning to check out road conditions! It’s bad out here. This is 376 East. We’ve already seen a few cars off to the side of the road with fender benders. Don’t drive if you don’t have to! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xNVwEy95xk — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 17, 2022

Meteorologist Ron Smiley provides an overnight weather update:

It’s still snowing outside. Here’s a quick update on n where we are with the snow. #KDKAsnow #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/Z6TeBYugSS — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 17, 2022

Yesterday's snow total was 3.5" We won't hit the 'top twenty single day top snows' when it comes to how much snow we will see. Overall snow amount may hit double digits though. #KDKAsnow pic.twitter.com/Sv470MLSH5 — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 17, 2022

January 17, 12:30 a.m. — Trash pickup delayed in Shaler Township

No trash/recycling pick-up Monday in Shaler Twp due to snow storm. Delayed one day for the entire week. — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) January 17, 2022

