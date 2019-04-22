



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 2019 NFL Draft begins this week, and the Steelers have plenty of needs heading into the selection process.

General Manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media Monday at Steelers headquarters to discuss the team’s plan with the draft just days away.

EYE ON THE DRAFT 2019: KICKERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | SAFETY | DEFENSIVE LINE | EDGE RUSHERS | TIGHT ENDS | RUNNING BACKS

Heading into the draft, the 90-man roster has 51 players with NFL experience, and the most recent additions include players from the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

“Colbert said the 90-man roster has 74 players on it right now after the players from the AAF were signed a few weeks ago.”

Colbert said the 90-man roster has 74 players on it right now after the players from the AAF were signed a few weeks ago. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 22, 2019

The Steelers have 10 picks this year, including four in top portion of the order.

“Steelers have four of top 83 picks in NFL draft, 10 of 219. Colbert: “That’s one out of every 20 roughly, which is very encouraging.”

Steelers have four of top 83 picks in NFL draft, 10 of 219. Colbert: "That's one out of every 20 roughly, which is very encouraging." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 22, 2019

The Steelers have three picks in the 2nd-3rd round, an area that Colbert believes will be valuable to the team.

“Colbert said this is a draft where you can feel really good about taking players in rounds 2 and 3.”

Colbert said this is a draft where you can feel really good about taking players in rounds 2 and 3. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 22, 2019

The Steelers added a few free agents at key positions this offseason, but that does not mean the team will shy away from drafting other players at those positions.

“Kevin Colbert said today addition of CB Steve Nelson, ILB/S Mark Barron and WR Donte Moncrief “doesn’t preclude us doing anything from draft standpoint.”

Kevin Colbert said today addition of CB Steve Nelson, ILB/S Mark Barron and WR Donte Moncrief "doesn't preclude us doing anything from draft standpoint." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 22, 2019

“Kevin Colbert said the best way to build a team “is to draft and keep your own” and “enhance with free agency” @KDKA”

Kevin Colbert said the best way to build a team “is to draft and keep your own” and “enhance with free agency”@KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 22, 2019

A mock draft is not in the cards for the team in 2019, instead a list will be made and completed by Wednesday.

“The Steelers won’t do a mock draft. They ranked who they think are the best 20-28 players and go from there. They will have that board complete by Wednesday. They go to 28 or higher Incase they trade down. @KDKA”

The Steelers won’t do a mock draft. They ranked who they think are the best 20-28 players and go from there. They will have that board complete by Wednesday. They go to 28 or higher Incase they trade down. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 22, 2019

When asked if social media use has ever turned the Steelers away from drafting a player, Colbert says the team does not count players out because of their online presence.

“Colbert said Steelers have never crossed a player off their draft list because of social media posts/activity.”

Colbert said Steelers have never crossed a player off their draft list because of social media posts/activity. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 22, 2019

The first round of the NFL Draft from Nashville begins on Thursday night with round one. Round two and three take place on Friday, with rounds four through seven happening Saturday.