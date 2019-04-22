



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have two pretty good and young running backs returning this season, but the team could use an additional player at the position.

James Conner is coming off a Pro Bowl season and Jaylen Samuels showed some promise when used during big moments in 2018. One major concern is Conner’s durability. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy for an entire season.

It is also very telling that the Steelers brought in more Running Backs for pre-draft visits than any other position.

Miles Sanders is the highest ranked guy Pittsburgh interviewed. He grew up a Steelers fan, attending Woodland Hills and then Penn State. Sanders checks a lot of boxes for the team, plus he left school a year early and that’s something the Steelers like. Sanders projects to be a second day pick and the Steelers have a few of those.

Other top end guys the Steelers have scouted and spent significant time with are Alabama’s Damien Harris and Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill. Both of those guys will also be gone by the end of day two. If Pittsburgh waits until day three, Florida’s Jordan Scarlett, Miami’s Travis Homer and Ohio State’s Mike Weber are also names to keep an eye on.