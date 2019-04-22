PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kevin Colbert and The Steelers have been really good at drafting wide receivers over the years. They found, arguably, the best in the game in the 6th round in 2010. Antonio Brown was drafted with the 195th pick. His departure is a big reason there is a need early on in this year’s draft. The Steelers hit the jack pot with JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017 and they are hoping another year helps James Washington develop into something special.

Good thing for the Steelers, Wide Receiver is one of the deepest positions in this year’s draft. So they are more likely to wait until Day two or three to address this position.

Mississippi has two of the best in this class. D.K. Metcalf opened a lot of eyes with his combine performance. His college teammate, A.J. Brown is also pretty good. Some compare him to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown tweeted he wants the Steelers to draft him so he can be the “new AB”. I think both guys will be gone before the Steelers pick at 20. Antonio Browns cousin, Marquise Hollywood Brown is also considered to be one of the best, but I don’t think the Steelers touch him.

It’s more likely the Steelers go after a wide receiver in the 2nd or 3rd, if that’s the case, guys like Arizona States N’Keal Harry, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel and Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin could all be there.

The Steelers could also turn to West Virginia for a Receiver. David Sills and Gary Jennings both met with the Steelers and could be later options.