



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police officers from all over the country are heading for Pittsburgh to pay their respects to Officer Calvin Hall.

They will be on hand for Officer Hall’s funeral tomorrow, July 22 at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in Oakland.

To get law enforcement officials to the funeral there will be a number of road closures.

The officers will gather in the parking lot of Heinz Field beginning at 7 tomorrow morning. The plan is for them to leave for Oakland in a long procession of flashing lights between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

To allow the somber procession to get to Oakland unimpeded, some major roads will be closed beginning at 9:30.

The Parkway West inbound towards the city will close at the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The East Carson Street ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge will be closed.

The lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will be closed. That means access from both Route 65 and 279 from the North Hills to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will be closed.

The Parkway East from Downtown to Oakland will be closed. That includes all the entrance ramps to the Parkway East from Downtown.

Additionally, police are asking you to avoid both Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland which will be filled with police cars.

After the funeral at Soilders and Sailors Hall, the procession will move from Oakland to the Homewood Cemetery.

If you need to travel into or through Downtown tomorrow morning you are advised to complete that travel before the closures begin. If you get caught by the closure there is no way to know how long you will sit. That depends on how many police officers come for the services.

The roads for the procession will be closed at 9:30 but will reopen as soon as the procession has cleared the area.

These following areas will be closed:

Fort Duquesne Bridge

SR 65 Inbound in the area of the West End Bridge

SR 279 Onramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge

Fort Pitt Tunnel and Bridge inbound to SR 376 E and the E. Carson-Ft. Pitt Bridge Onramp

Grant St. Access to SR 376 E

SR 376 E between Downtown and Oakland Exits

State Police and PennDOT advise avoiding these areas: