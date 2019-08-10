



WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Hundreds of people gathered to remember a western Pennsylvania graduate student killed in a mass shooting in an Ohio nightclub district last weekend.

Mourners from all stages of the life of 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer filled every seat in Saturday’s service and lined the hallways of Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home in Washington.

Pastor Brian Greenleaf said Cumer “had a heart bigger than his chest.”

He was among nine people killed early last Sunday by a gunman who was then killed by police shortly after he opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Cumer grew up in East Washington and went to school at nearby Washington High School.

Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

He was in Dayton as part of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

Another of his friends from St. Francis University was also interning there, according to the St. Francis University administration.

That friend was also injured in the Dayton shooting.

Her name is Kelsey Colaric from Parma, Ohio.

