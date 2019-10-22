  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — Antonio Brown is ready to leave Pittsburgh behind.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current NFL free agent listed his Pittsburgh home for $2.3 million.

The 3-acre home in Pine Township can be yours for a $460,000 down payment.

The mansion has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and 14 rooms.

It also has a two-story treehouse that has been featured on the Animal Planet show “Treehouse Masters.”

The house also has a custom basketball court, turf practice field, a full theater, gym, sauna, and steam shower.

RELATED STORIES:

Court documents show that Britney Taylor has dismissed a federal lawsuit against Brown and will now take action at the state level.

Taylor has filed a lawsuit against Brown for multiple instances of sexual misconduct, including some that occurred in the Pittsburgh area. Brown has denied all allegations.

