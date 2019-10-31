



MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — The wettest Halloween since 1899 did not scare off all the local trick-or-treaters.

More than 100 local communities in the area postponed their Halloween festivities after seeing the weather forecast earlier this week.

For Pittsburgh and municipalities like Mars and Penn Hills, trick-or-treating was not moved.

The skies dried up Thursday, giving the opportunity for some Halloween fun.

“I didn’t think it was going to go on because of the flooding,” Nichole Fromlak of Mars said. “Our front yard flooded, there was flooding out on (Route) 228, all around. School busses were having a problem getting through.”

Some people in Penn Hills were concerned about trick-or-treating conditions as heavy rains hit the area on Thursday.

Others were prepared for any kind of weather.

“That’s like coddling your children,” Frances Welsch of Penn Hills said. “We went out in all kinds of weather and it didn’t matter.”

“I think rain or shine, it’s Halloween,” Melissa from Mars said. “You should celebrate it.”

