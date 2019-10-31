TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Halloween, Local TV, Mars, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh News, Shelby Cassesse, Trick-or-Treat


MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — The wettest Halloween since 1899 did not scare off all the local trick-or-treaters.

More than 100 local communities in the area postponed their Halloween festivities after seeing the weather forecast earlier this week.

For Pittsburgh and municipalities like Mars and Penn Hills, trick-or-treating was not moved.

The skies dried up Thursday, giving the opportunity for some Halloween fun.

“I didn’t think it was going to go on because of the flooding,” Nichole Fromlak of Mars said. “Our front yard flooded, there was flooding out on (Route) 228, all around. School busses were having a problem getting through.”

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:

Some people in Penn Hills were concerned about trick-or-treating conditions as heavy rains hit the area on Thursday.

Others were prepared for any kind of weather.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“That’s like coddling your children,” Frances Welsch of Penn Hills said. “We went out in all kinds of weather and it didn’t matter.”

“I think rain or shine, it’s Halloween,” Melissa from Mars said. “You should celebrate it.”

A full list of places that postponed trick-or-treat times can be found here.

Comments