



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The sentencing phase of the trial for Rahmael Holt, the man convicted in the murder of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, is back underway today at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Holt, 31, of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for the shooting death of Officer Shaw in 2017.

Officer Shaw, 25, was shot three times at close range. He died within minutes of the shooting, nearly two years ago, following a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington.

At the start of the day Thursday, Holt told the courtroom he decided against testifying on his own behalf and will not take the stand to address the jury over this case in any way.

Holt’s defense team, attorneys Timothy Dawson and attorney Jim Robinson, will call two more witnesses: Holt’s girlfriend, Vanessa Portis, and Pastor Reholma McCants, of the Unity Community Lutheran Church in Homewood.

These two witnesses will attempt to humanize Holt, according to attorney Dawson, in an effort to convince the jury to show mercy.

Due to the first-degree murder conviction, Holt is eligible for the death penalty. The prosecution is asking for the death penalty in this case due to the aggravating factors surrounding the murder. Holt’s defense team has asked the jury to consider a life sentence without parole.

The jurors must reach a unanimous decision in order to sentence Holt to death. If even one juror does not wish to proceed with the death penalty, Holt will receive the sentence of life in prison.