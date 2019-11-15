



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Participants in Pittsburgh’s 17th annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition have a tough cookie to beat: a gingerbread sinkhole bus.

The City of Pittsburgh shared photos of the culinary masterpiece.

Well, @PGHtransit, we already have a winner of the 17th Annual Gingerbread House Display & Competition. Come visit the display in its NEW home in the Grand Lobby of the historic City-County Building. Light Up Night kicks off in one week! Details: https://t.co/ZSwAL9Klmm pic.twitter.com/Zx2WLY4rnK — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) November 15, 2019

“Well (Port Authority), we already have a winner of the 17th Annual Gingerbread House Display & Competition,” the tweet read.

The creation features a blue Port Authority bus, it’s front Oreo wheels sticking out of the ground. The building behind, as well as the sidewalk, appears to be made out of Cheez-its.

This year, the display has moved from the Wintergarden in PPG Place to the City-County Building, where visitors will have to pass through security before seeing the creative displays like the sinkhole bus gingerbread house.

Executive Assistant to the Mayor James Hill says there will be a system in place to help the light screening “go smoothly.” The process will be the same that’s in place for Doors Open Pittsburgh.

You can see the displays from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And while you’re downtown, the sinkhole on 10th Street is also on display. The downtown Pittsburgh sinkhole opened up in the middle of rush hour traffic at the end of October, swallowing a Port Authority bus and a car.

The bus and car have since been removed, but the sinkhole remains. Repairs are expected to take weeks.

Since the incident, sinkhole mania has swept through Pittsburgh. There have been tattoos, commemorative Christmas ornaments, Halloween costumes and other sinkhole bus-inspired baked goods.