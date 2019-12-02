GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Charges have been dropped against a key witness in the trial of Rahmael Holt, a man who was convicted of murdering former New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.
Investigators say what ended in the fatal shooting of Officer Shaw started as a traffic stop in November of 2017.
During Holt’s trial, the jury saw a brownish-gold Jeep Cherokee that was driven by Tavon Harper. DNA found in the Jeep was a mixture of three individuals, one being Tavon Harper.
Harper also testified that Holt wrote him letters from jail. At least one of the letters ask Harper to change his testimony, Harper told the court.
A handwriting expert who testified during the trial says Holt did not write the one-page letter that allegedly asks for Harper to contact Holt’s lawyer saying, “I need you to write a statement to my lawyer saying you dropped me off and then we’ll be both good.”
The expert then said Holt did write the four-page letter that asks Harper to change his story and tell police he dropped him off and picked up another person he did not know.
The charges against Harper, including drug-related charges and one count of attempting to elude officers, were dropped on Monday.
