



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Jason Momoa took time out of his schedule of shooting a new Netflix movie to cheer up patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The hospital tweeted out some photos of Momoa’s visit this morning with the caption: “Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!”

Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s! pic.twitter.com/SIcMhy8UEy — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) January 20, 2020

Momoa, best known for starring as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” is in Pittsburgh to shoot a new feature film for Netflix.

“Sweet Girl” is a thriller starring Momoa, who is a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.

Momoa will produce and Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut.

In addition to “Aquaman,” Momoa is also well known for his role in “Game of Thrones.”

Momoa has made several surprise appearances while he’s been in town shooting the movie.

In December he stopped by a diner in Fayette County.

On Facebook, Rinnie’s Place on Route 51 in Perryopolis posted a photo of Jason Momoa on his motorcycle, posing in front of a sign that said “Welcome Jason M.”

The owner says she heard he was filming in the area and was hoping he would visit. So, she made a sign. At first, it said “Welcome Jason.” But after he didn’t stop by, she changed it to “Welcome Jason M.”

The restaurant owner, Kim, says two motorcycles pulled into the parking lot one day. One of the riders took off his helmet, and she instantly recognized Jason Momoa because of his hair.

Momoa took in a Pittsburgh Penguins game in December as well, even posing with Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove, Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges, linebacker Devin Bush and long snapper Kameron Canaday.