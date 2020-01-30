Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, NFL, Roger Goodell


MIAMI (KDKA) — While the 49ers and the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl this Sunday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be meeting with Myles Garrett sometime over the next 60 days.

According to a report from Cleveland.com, Goodell confirmed the meeting prior to his annual Super Bowl press conference.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely following a brawl near the end of the Steelers-Browns week 11 matchup that saw him swing his helmet and hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

    • Not only was Garrett suspended, but Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey was also suspended for his involvement in the brawl.

    The brawl resulted in a total of 33 players disciplined, including suspensions and fines

    The expectation is that the league will re-instate Garrett following the meeting.

