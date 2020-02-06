



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is going to jail over an incident involving an alternate juror picked for the trial of the man accused in the Wilkinsburg backyard barbecue shooting.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports from the Allegheny County Courthouse that Lonnie Jenkins, 36, will spend six months in jail following the incident involving Juror No. 16 on Wednesday during the trial of Cheron Shelton.

According to officials, it happened while video was being played in court.

The juror told Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies that Jenkins positioned himself in close proximity to her and started talking low. At one point, allegedly saying, “Ain’t this some [expletive].”

The juror said she perceived that his comments were directed at her. She told officials she was “very uncomfortable,” she saw Jenkins allegedly staring at her and said she “wished he’d move.”

Officials say she also told sheriff’s deputies that she noticed him staring at her at an elevator.

Jenkins’ attorney says his client denies all the allegations.

His client told the judge, “I apologize. I grew up with these people [referencing people from the public in court]. I sat there and listened. Didn’t say anything.

The attorney asked to see the transcript of what the juror said and for a few days to prepare for a contempt proceeding.

However, the judge said Jenkins willfully obstructed the proceedings, and delayed court this morning. He added that the juror gave up time to be there and her right to serve as a juror was compromised.

