WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – The State Department is urging Americans with underlying health conditions to not travel by cruise ship.
Sunday, the department announced on their website that “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. [The] CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”
While there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, a local couple that lives on the North Side was exposed to the virus and quarantined inside their home for 14 days after taking a cruise to Mexico.
The CDC and State Department are asking Americans to take a couple of steps before taking a cruise.
- Check with doctors to confirm if traveling abroad is medically safe
- Know if they would need any vaccinations and/or assistive devices
- Confirm that all medications, both over-the-counter and prescription, are legal in the country they are visiting
- Ensure travelers have enough of their medication to last over a week beyond their trip in case of delays
- Limit alcohol intake and remain vigilant while aboard
They are also recommending that older Americans avoid situations, including cruise ships, that put them at increased risk of infection.
For full information, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website.
According to the Department of Health, both individuals are adults in Montgomery County. They showed mild symptoms and are isolated in their homes.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms may appear anywhere between two days and 14 days after exposure. Individuals at most risk are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
Health officials are reminding individuals that may not feel well to take the following steps:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow, not hands
- Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas
- Contain – if someone is not feeling well or is sick, stay home until they are better.
