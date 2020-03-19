



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States is growing exponentially and there now are over 9,400 confirmed cases and at least 150 deaths.

Johns Hopkins University reported there were also 106 recovered patients in the US.

Pennsylvania saw its first COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, an adult from Northampton County, and the commonwealth has over 133 confirmed cases and that number is expected to grow with an increase in testing.

Federal health officials warned the number of cases will go up in the next few days as backlogged tests are processed.

In Western Pennsylvania, there are 12 cases in Allegheny County, two in Beaver County and two in Washington County.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said that Pennsylvania’s first COVID-19-related death underscores how serious this is.

“In under two weeks, 130 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our borders and the spread of COVID-19 across our commonwealth is increasing at an exponential pace,” he said.

As the number of cases has increased, so has the pace of testing.

“It will be 5-7 days worth of tests being run in 24-48 hours,” said Dr. Deborah Birx.

In Washington D.C., the Senate passed an emergency bill that includes free coronavirus testing.

Locally, there have been more drive-through testing centers becoming available including one on the North Side that began on Monday, offered through Central Outreach Wellness Center and Quest Diagnostics.

