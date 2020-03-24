HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is extending the stay-at-home order to Erie County.
The stay-at-home order — which originally included Allegheny and six other eastern counties — has now been extended to Erie County.
Gov. Wolf issued the order for Erie County Tuesday afternoon, saying it will go into effect ta 8 p.m. and last until April 6. At the time of the order, the state Department of Health reported four cases in the County.
“If we want to save lives, we must distance ourselves socially,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday when the order was announced.
The governor says people can still go to work if it’s a life-sustaining business or they have a waiver. The waiver process has seen thousands of requests, he says, tentatively adding that 2,000 waivers have been given.
“Allowable activities and travel” include getting medicine, visiting a health care professional or getting supplies to work from home. Under the stay-at-home order, residents are also allowed to go outside to walk, hike or run if they maintain social distancing. A full list can be found here.
