BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A staff member of the senior care facility, Paramount Health Resources, Inc., has tested positive for coronavirus.
The staff member worked primarily in the secured dementia care unit. They are currently isolated at home, as instructed by their doctor.
“We want to continue to provide our thanks to you for your continued support and flexibility through this difficult time,” the facility said in a statement. “The Paramount family cares deeply for al lof our residents, staff, and family members.”
There are currently over 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 720 of those cases are in Allegheny County.
