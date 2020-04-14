



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues on, anytime there’s talk or even a mention of opening businesses and improving the economy, it is welcoming news.

That’s what’s being discussed for Pennsylvania and other surrounding states.

Getting there will take time — and a group of governors don’t want a renewed spread of the virus.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has teamed up with fellow governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island to work together to piece things back together for their states.

They will each have a health expert, an economic development expert, and chief of staff looking at ways to reopen the region without creating another outbreak.

Governor Wolf says he wants people to get healthy first before getting the economy healthy.

He’s also aware that while many in Pennsylvania are in a painful phase while we bend the curve of coronavirus cases, the economy is suffering.

“People are still dying, the economy is still tanking, and we know that the Draconian steps we are taking can’t go on forever,” said Governor Wolf.

The Governors are talking now about what can be done, but as for when we’ll start seeing the changes? There’s no timetable for that.

Also in Pennsylvania, the House of Representatives are set to vote Tuesday on the status of ‘non-essential’ businesses.

Those two bills are supported by Republican legislators.

They want to get some Pennsylvanians back to work, but House Democrats believe it’s just too risky right now.

House Speaker Mike Turzai says Pennsylvania has the most restrictive orders in the country.

The two bills he’s backing would allow some businesses and industries to reopen but they must follow health and safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says social distancing in the state is working.

While the COVID-19 case count continues to grow — there isn’t a doubling of cases in Pennsylvania anymore.

The Pa. Health department says it’s important to keep practicing social distancing.

