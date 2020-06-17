CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since March
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a male accused of vandalizing police cars, throwing objects at officers and looting businesses downtown.

Police released photographs Wednesday of the person wanted in connection with riots following George Floyd’s death.

At the time of the protest, he was wearing an Antonio Brown jersey and has a tattoo on his left elbow police say resembles a bomb.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt after demonstrations turned violent.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

