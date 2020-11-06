By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes are on the battleground state of Pennsylvania as more ballots are being counted.

Former VP Joe Biden has started to come back from what once started as a huge lead for President Trump.

In the Pittsburgh area there are still thousands of votes left to be tabulated.

Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in Allegheny County, 59% to 40% with 81% of precincts reporting.

The Trump and Biden campaigns see the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes as essential to clinch victory.

Since 2008, every presidential candidate to win in Pennsylvania has won the presidency.

NOVEMBER 5

8:00 p.m. – The Trump campaign tried to stop the vote count in Philadelphia — alleging city officials were depriving their observers of meaningful access — but a federal judge refused to go along, instead urging the sides to forge an agreement.

U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, an appointee of GOP President George W. Bush, told the Trump campaign and city officials to work it out. He expressed exasperation as lawyers bickered about which side was following the rules.

“Really, can’t we be responsible adults here and reach an agreement on how far all observers are allowed to stand?” said Diamond, suggesting each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall at the downtown Philadelphia convention center where the ballots are being tallied. – The Associated Press.

6:50 p.m. – Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday evening we’re in the “homestretch” when it comes to counting the state’s millions of ballots. At an evening press conference, she stopped short of saying we’ll have a final count today. Earlier on CNN, she said we’ll have the “overwhelming majority” of ballots counted by Thursday.

2:56 p.m. – Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar says the “overwhelming majority” of ballots will be counted by Thursday.

According to the state’s dashboard, as of 1:27 p.m., about 369,000 mail-in ballots remained.

“They’re coming in — we’re getting 10,000 here, 20,000 here. Counties are furiously at work and it’s looking like we’re ahead of schedule,” Boockvar told CNN on Thursday. “I’ve been saying that we’ll have the overwhelming majority counted by tomorrow, but it’s looking like we’ll have the overwhelming majority counted by today.”

2:35 p.m. – The race for Pennsylvania attorney general once again has incumbent Josh Shapiro in the lead.

2:03 p.m. – There are 29,000 ballots in Allegheny County that can’t be counted until Friday because of a court order, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says.

He says there’s approximately 35,000 mail-in ballots that need to be looked at. Out of those, about 29,000 ballots have been ordered by federal court to not be handled or processed until 5 p.m. Friday. These 29,000 ballots were originally sent out by the county’s third-party mailing company with the wrong information.

12:35 p.m. – Pennsylvania reported it still had hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump fought to the end for the White House.

Some of the state’s most heavily populated locales, including Montgomery and Chester counties in the Philadelphia suburbs, reported finishing their tallies. The counting continued in Philadelphia and in other counties throughout Pennsylvania two days after Election Day. – Associated Press.

11:44 a.m. — President Trump secured a legal victory as a Philadelphia lower court decided that poll watchers are now allowed to be within 6 feet of ballot counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter.

7:45 a.m. – Allegheny County announced they have finished tallying the most of its mail-in ballots just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Thursday morning will be an “administrative activities” day at the Allegheny County Elections Warehouse.

There are still more votes to go.

Friday, the Return Board will come to the warehouse to examine uncounted ballots.

In addition to the 29,000 ballots that were mailed out incorrectly, they will also look at ballots that were unscannable either due to being ripped, torn, or folded.

There are also 4,350 ballots that have to be sorted because of miscellaneous issues. They were either naked without the secrecy envelope or did not have a date filled out when they were returned.

7:12 a.m. — Nearly all the ballots in Montgomery County have been counted Thursday morning. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. says all eligible ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day have been counted. Any military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later.

5:50 a.m. — Election officials in Philadelphia say workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center have now counted more than half of the mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. That’s more than 233,000 of them, but that means they still have more than 100,000 to go. An updated count is expected later Thursday morning.

Mail-in ballots are heavily favoring former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Trump’s lead continues to shrink in Pennsylvania.

NOVEMBER 4

11:30 p.m. – In Westmoreland County, ballots are still being counted. Election workers were about halfway through the stack of mail-in ballots as of Wednesday night and the process is expected to take awhile.

Provisional ballots will still need to be counted. Those ballots are counted by a bipartisan board that won’t meet until Friday.