PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vote counting in Allegheny County will get back underway Saturday morning.
Workers made a lot of progress on Friday, but still have thousands of ballots remaining.
Around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, counting will resume at the Elections Division’s warehouse on the North Side.
The ballots being counted are the approximately 29,000 from voters who received wrong ones last month.
These ballots require special attention.
According to County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Elections Divisions Manager David Voye, it’s time consuming.
Workers are making sure no one votes twice and the correct ballot is counted.
“If Jane Doe returned two, we put them both together. That way we can decide which ballot should be counted. And we’re going to segregate them and not count the wrong ballot,” Voye said.
The deadline has passed for any more mail-in votes to be received.
Any ballots that were postmarked by Election Day were able to be received until 5:00 p.m. Friday.
The county says 947 of those ballots meet the deadline — and those ballots have been segregated in compliance with an order from the Pa. Secretary of State and a court order.
