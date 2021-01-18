By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, is making enormous strides in her recovery after suffering a rare spinal stroke last year.

Pam shared a short video of her teenage daughter today on Twitter. It shows Mary taking a step forward all by herself as her physical therapists cheer her on. Then, Mary gives a little head bob and smile behind her mask.

In her tweet, Pam says, “All our fears, they in no way compare to one glimpse at the miracle of what we pray, Will be.”

According to Pam, Mary’s physical therapists have been humming The Beatles song “Let It Be” as they work with Mary, offering her hope and inspiration.

“When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me.”

Mary suffered a spinal stroke last August. She had been jumping on the trampoline and felt a sharp pain in both of her shoulder blades. Then, she fell, but got right back up.

“She walked off the trampoline and she got into the bath,” Pam said.

Only 1% of all strokes are spinal strokes, according to the Brain and Spine Foundation.

Mary told her mother she had thought she’d just pulled a muscle and then tried to relax in the warm bath.

“Then, she put on her PJs and laid down on her bed, and never got up again,” said Pam.

That is what makes spinal strokes so rare. Pam said she cannot pinpoint the moment that caused her daughter’s paralysis.

“There were no breaks, no fractures, no contusions, no hemorrhages, nothing. Like a mystery. And 48 hours later, when they scanned her again, that’s when what’s called the spinal cord stroke showed up,” said Pam.

Mary was initially take to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, and then went to Philadelphia for intensive therapy at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. From not being able to sit up on her own to now taking a step, Mary’s long road has been full of progress.

When KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to Pam in the fall, she told us, “You love your children so much and you pray nothing ever happens to them. But as a wise person once said — if nothing bad happens to them, nothing good can ever happen either and there has been so much good.”

And the community continues to pull together, cheering on Mary as she continues to take steps forward.