BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge ruled the Crack’d Egg in Brentwood can’t reopen without COVID-19 precautions while its appeal goes through court, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
In February, an Allegheny County judge ordered restaurant owner Kimberly Waigand to follow the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures, or the judge said Waigand would have to close the restaurant, which she did.
On Monday, Waigand’s attorney told an appeals court she won’t be able to maintain her business if she’s not allowed to operate at 100% capacity. The judge was asked to pause the order during the appeal process.
The Post-Gazette reports Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer denied that request.
