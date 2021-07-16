CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mother of a young man whose body was found in Fox Chapel is now taking his accused killer to court.

Adam Rosenberg is set to go on trial for homicide next month.

    • Rosenberg is being charged with killing Christian Moore-Rouse.

    Now, Rouse’s mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

    Rosenberg invited her son to his house in Fox Chapel just before Christmas in 2019.

    According to the lawsuit, Rosenberg then shot Rouse in the back of the head and then buried his body in the woods nearby.