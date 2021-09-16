By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of plotting to bomb a church on the North Side in the name of ISIS is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Mustafa Alowemer is expected to enter into a guilty plea on Thursday morning before a federal judge.
He is facing a list of charges and is accused of planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center more than two years ago.
He also threatened to kill police.
