By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has a message for Steelers fans about the city’s starting quarterback.

One day after an on-field meltdown, the former Steelers wide receiver shared his thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger possibly playing his last game at Heinz Field on Monday night.

Brown strongly believes Roethlisberger will be playing football next season despite the QB saying Monday’s game against the Browns is “likely” his last at Heinz.

“I know you are sad about Ben Roethlisberger retiring,” Brown said in a message to a fan in a Cameo video. “But it’s not over for Ben yet. I know everyone is wondering, is this is his last game in Pittsburgh tonight? And would it end like this? But it may not end like this. I know Ben, he is a competitor. He loves to play football, one of the greatest quarterback, all-time, and I just don’t see him hanging it up.”

It was a positive message and bold prediction from Brown, who played nine seasons with Roethlisberger and caught 74 touchdowns from the signal-caller. Brown continued to heap praise on Roethlisberger later in the video.

“Big Ben has a lot of football left, and he didn’t say his career is over. He did not say that it was his last game at Heinz Field, so we can’t speculate,” Brown said.

Monday was not the first time Brown recently praised his former teammate in the Steel City. In October after becoming the fastest NFL wide receiver to reach 900 career catches, Brown gave a shoutout to Roethlisberger.

“That’s something that I’m really grateful for, but I couldn’t do it by myself,” Brown said in a press conference. “I’ve been able to play with some great quarterbacks, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, some places where I’ve played with guys like that (I’m) able to get the ball out and be on that trajectory.”

It’s been a change in a message recently for Brown, who went after Roethlisberger multiple times on social media in the past.