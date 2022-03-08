PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With average gas prices reaching record highs in Pennsylvania, the prices are hurting everyday drivers, and even those who make a living on the road.

Drivers are really feeling the pain of sticker shock when they need to re-fill their tanks.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $4.17. Drivers in the United States have never paid this much for gasoline.

Pennsylvania’s average is $4.31 per gallon, with average prices in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh a tick lower at $4.28 and $4.26, respectively.

At a BP gas station along McKnight Road in Ross Township, prices were listed as high as $4.39 per gallon early Tuesday morning.

A question that many are wondering now — is it possible some are taking advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to unfairly jack up prices?

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he lacks the power to investigate price gouging at the pump — but would like both the Governor and the legislature to give any attorney general the standalone power to look into the gouging of gas prices.

RELATED STORIES:

“I would hope they would all come together and give us the authority we need to protect consumers at the pump, to protect them at the grocery store, or wherever they’re seeing significant spikes in cost,” said Shapiro.

“I filled up my Toyota Highlander for $4.19 a gallon and that wasn’t pleasant,” said Mark Niskosky of Donora.

READ MORE:

A break in the surging gas prices isn’t expected anytime soon.

The Oil Price Information Service says a national average of $5.00 per gallon is possible.