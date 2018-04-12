LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To The Series | Shazier Leads Chant | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Eye On The Draft 2018, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rich Walsh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers don’t NEED a quarterback right now, but they may WANT to draft one.

Ben Roethlisberger only has a few more years left under center with the Steelers. He told some of his teammates he would like to play three more years. So, the Steelers have to start looking for his replacement at some point, which could be this year.

Roethlisberger will be a hard guy to replace, especially when you’re drafting late in the first round. One QB the Steelers have their eyes on is Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who could be there when the Steelers pick at No. 28.

mason rudolph Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Options

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 26: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the 1st quarter on September 26, 2015 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Rudolph is a lot like Roethlisberger. He’s big, can move around well for his size and also throws a nice deep ball. Sounds pretty familiar, right? A few mock drafts have the Steelers selecting Rudolph in the first round.

The Steelers have no chance at the top tier quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are all expected to go early on day one.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson is another name that could be on the board when the Steelers draft in the first round.

lamar jackson Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Options

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 18: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass against the Syracuse Orange during the game at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jackson isn’t as big as Roethlisberger, but definitely has the ability to move around in the pocket. Mike Tomlin met with both Rudolph and Jackson this offseason.

The Steelers also attended both of their pro days. I don’t see the Steelers drafting a quarterback unless they view him as a future replacement for Roethlisberger.

Comments
  1. Juanita C. Lombardi says:
    April 12, 2018 at 8:52 PM

    Watch Live:~ https://t.co/Lo2ldVbRvx

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch