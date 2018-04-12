Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers don’t NEED a quarterback right now, but they may WANT to draft one.

Ben Roethlisberger only has a few more years left under center with the Steelers. He told some of his teammates he would like to play three more years. So, the Steelers have to start looking for his replacement at some point, which could be this year.

Roethlisberger will be a hard guy to replace, especially when you’re drafting late in the first round. One QB the Steelers have their eyes on is Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who could be there when the Steelers pick at No. 28.

Rudolph is a lot like Roethlisberger. He’s big, can move around well for his size and also throws a nice deep ball. Sounds pretty familiar, right? A few mock drafts have the Steelers selecting Rudolph in the first round.

The Steelers have no chance at the top tier quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are all expected to go early on day one.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson is another name that could be on the board when the Steelers draft in the first round.

Jackson isn’t as big as Roethlisberger, but definitely has the ability to move around in the pocket. Mike Tomlin met with both Rudolph and Jackson this offseason.

The Steelers also attended both of their pro days. I don’t see the Steelers drafting a quarterback unless they view him as a future replacement for Roethlisberger.