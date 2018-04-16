Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers always look for the best available athlete, but that hasn’t been an offensive lineman three of the last five years.

Just like the quarterback position, the Steelers are set up front for a few more years. But, I would have to think if a good tackle or guard fell at the right spot, the Steelers could make a play.

I am fairly confident that the Steelers would not address the offensive line early in this year’s draft. They have much bigger needs.

Notre Dame has a couple top end prospects up front and both guys could go early in the first round. Guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Mike McGlinchey are considered to be the best at both of those positions. Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown is another guy that should go in the first round. They’re all expected to go before the Steelers pick in the first round.

That shouldn’t matter because an offensive lineman is the last thing they need in the first round.

The Steelers lost Chris Hubbard in free agency. Hubbard signed a big contract with the Cleveland Browns to be a starter. Jerald Hawkins is expected to assume Hubbard’s former role as the sixth man off the bench and top backup.

If the Steelers were to draft an O-lineman, a guy they should look at is Pitt’s Brian O’Neill.

He could definitely fill the void of Hubbard’s loss. O’Neill is one of the most athletic offensive lineman to enter the draft in years. He told KDKA’s Rich Walsh during Pitt’s Pro Day he would love to stay in Pittsburgh and play for the Steelers.

That’s not likely to happen, but if O’Neill would fall to the right spot, you never know.

More than likely, the Steelers would have to use an early draft pick to get him. O’Neill is projected to go sometime before Saturday.

If the Steelers were to draft a lineman, it would happen on Saturday.