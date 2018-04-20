PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the past, The Steelers were always looking to upgrade their secondary, especially when it comes to finding cornerbacks.

This season, the corner position seems like one of the strengths of the Steelers defense.

They upgraded in a big way before the start of the season last year, signing Joe Haden after the Browns released him. Haden along with, 2016 first round draft pick, Artie Burns seem to have both outside corner jobs locked down.

The Steelers also have some depth behind those guys.

They have high expectations for last year’s 3rd round pick, Cam Sutton.

Sutton missed the beginning of the season, but made his first start against New England on December 17th. Coty Sensabaugh and Brian Allen also return in a backup roles.

Since the Steelers philosophy is to go with best available athlete most of the time, drafting a cornerback in the first round is always an option, if the right one is there. There are a handful of corners with first round grades and a few might be available when the Steelers pick 28th.

Louisville’s Jaire Alexander is a guy the Steelers have their eye on.

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were in Louisville for his pro day. Alexander missed six games for Louisville in 2017 with various injuries but had an impressive combine. He could be there late in the first.

The Steelers like Ohio State guys.

Denzel Ward might be considered the top corner in the draft. He is also the fastest. Ward ran a 4.32 at the NFL Combine. Its unlikely ward falls to the Steelers late in the first. He is expected to go in the top half of the first round.

Iowa’s Joshua Jackson is another guy that could be a steal at 28.