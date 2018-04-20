LET'S GO PENS: Flyers Get Past Pens To Force Game 6 |
Filed Under:Eye on the draft, Eye On The Draft 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the past, The Steelers were always looking to upgrade their secondary, especially when it comes to finding cornerbacks.

This season, the corner position seems like one of the strengths of the Steelers defense.

They upgraded in a big way before the start of the season last year, signing Joe Haden after the Browns released him. Haden along with, 2016 first round draft pick, Artie Burns seem to have both outside corner jobs locked down.

The Steelers also have some depth behind those guys.

More Eye On The Draft: QBs | Special Teams | Offensive Line | Tight End | Defensive Line | http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/04/19/pittsburgh-steelers-outside-linebacker-options-nfl-draft/ | Cornerbacks |

They have high expectations for last year’s 3rd round pick, Cam Sutton.

Sutton missed the beginning of the season, but made his first start against New England on December 17th. Coty Sensabaugh and Brian Allen also return in a backup roles.

Since the Steelers philosophy is to go with best available athlete most of the time, drafting a cornerback in the first round is always an option, if the right one is there. There are a handful of corners with first round grades and a few might be available when the Steelers pick 28th.

Louisville’s Jaire Alexander is a guy the Steelers have their eye on.

jairealexander Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback Options

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 02: Jaire Alexander #10 of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert were in Louisville for his pro day. Alexander missed six games for Louisville in 2017 with various injuries but had an impressive combine. He could be there late in the first.

The Steelers like Ohio State guys.

denzelward Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback Options

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 02: Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Denzel Ward might be considered the top corner in the draft. He is also the fastest. Ward ran a 4.32 at the NFL Combine. Its unlikely ward falls to the Steelers late in the first. He is expected to go in the top half of the first round.

Iowa’s Joshua Jackson is another guy that could be a steal at 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch