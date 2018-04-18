LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
By Rich Walsh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s obvious. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ strength is their offense. The Steel Curtain is long gone, but it is something they hope to bring back someday in the near future.

The Steelers were known for defense, but that has changed over the last few years. Now, it’s their high-flying, dynamic offense. So, you would think they will be defense heavy in this year’s draft.

The Steelers defensive front is the unit’s strength. Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave and Cam Heyward anchor the front line, with Tyson Alualu right behind those guys. So, a defensive lineman isn’t in the mix early on for the Steelers in this year’s draft.

They have scouted closely and talked to a handful of guys that are expected to be middle to late draft picks. North Carolina State’s B.J. Hill is one of those guys. Hill is projected to go at some point between the third and fifth round. He is an athletic DT that opened a lot of eyes at the NFL Combine.

bj hill Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Line Options

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 08: B.J. Hill #98 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrates after a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter Finley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 10-3. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Steelers also attended the Alabama Pro Day and talked to a few guys, including backup nose tackle Josh Frazier. He didn’t see much action this year, but the Steelers have the inside scoop on Frazier because their new defensive line coach, Karl Dunbar, coached at ‘Bama the last two seasons.

Frazier would be a seventh round pick or a possible rookie free agent.

Da’Ron Payne is Alabama’s top defensive lineman but he won’t be available to the Steelers. Payne is expected to go well before the Steelers are on the clock.

