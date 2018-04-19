LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Keys To The Series | Stanley Cup Visit | Supporting The Broncos | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
By Rich Walsh
Filed Under:Eye On The Draft 2018, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rich Walsh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Don’t be surprised if the Steelers go with an edge rusher in the first couple rounds.

Obviously, this team has been known to draft line backers high. Some have worked out and some haven’t. Last year’s first-round pick, T.J. Watt, seems to be one that is working out.

Bud Dupree has shown flashes, but has failed to stay healthy for stretches.

More Eye On The Draft: QBs | Special Teams | Offensive Line | Tight End | Defensive Line | http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/04/19/pittsburgh-steelers-outside-linebacker-options-nfl-draft/ |

The Steelers could very well address a pass rusher with their first pick again. One guy that could be there is Boston College’s Harold Landry. He has the ability to get to the quarterback and probably works out better in a 3-4 defense.

harold landry Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Outside Linebacker Options

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 26: Harold Landry #7 of the Boston College Eagles walks towards the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on December 26, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Boston College defeated Maryland 36-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Steelers have had success with drafting Ohio State guys in the first round. Sam Hubbard could be the next one. Hubbard is considered to be a fringe first-round pick.

The Steelers like to draft underclassman. So keep your eye on Dorance Armstrong Jr. from Kansas. He is a guy that could be a steal on Friday or Saturday.

lorenzo carter Eye On The Draft 2018: Pittsburgh Steelers Outside Linebacker Options

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Lorenzo Carter #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after blocking the field goal attempt from Austin Seibert #43 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Another guy I could see wearing black and gold is Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter. He is big and has speed. Carter is a dominant edge rusher and played some of his best games against the better teams.

The Steelers will draft another outside linebacker at some point in this year’s draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch