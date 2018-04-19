Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Don’t be surprised if the Steelers go with an edge rusher in the first couple rounds.

Obviously, this team has been known to draft line backers high. Some have worked out and some haven’t. Last year’s first-round pick, T.J. Watt, seems to be one that is working out.

Bud Dupree has shown flashes, but has failed to stay healthy for stretches.

More Eye On The Draft: QBs | Special Teams | Offensive Line | Tight End | Defensive Line | http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/04/19/pittsburgh-steelers-outside-linebacker-options-nfl-draft/ |

The Steelers could very well address a pass rusher with their first pick again. One guy that could be there is Boston College’s Harold Landry. He has the ability to get to the quarterback and probably works out better in a 3-4 defense.

The Steelers have had success with drafting Ohio State guys in the first round. Sam Hubbard could be the next one. Hubbard is considered to be a fringe first-round pick.

The Steelers like to draft underclassman. So keep your eye on Dorance Armstrong Jr. from Kansas. He is a guy that could be a steal on Friday or Saturday.

Another guy I could see wearing black and gold is Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter. He is big and has speed. Carter is a dominant edge rusher and played some of his best games against the better teams.

The Steelers will draft another outside linebacker at some point in this year’s draft.