



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people living in Pittsburgh attempted to file private criminal complaints against Mayor Bill Peduto and six members of Pittsburgh’s City Council today over the city’s new gun legislation.

They say the laws violate Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act, and a person’s constitutional rights.

However, they were told it’s too early to file their complaints, and were not able to do so today.

About a dozen city residents—unhappy with the city’s gun legislation show up to file private criminal complaints. They weren’t able to do so today, they were told it’s too early. We’ll explain at noon @kdka pic.twitter.com/ps3S7brsXD — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 12, 2019

City Council members who voted against the legislation are not named in the complaints.

After the legislation was signed Tuesday, the National Rifle Association and its supporters filed a lawsuit against the mayor and City Council.

But Mayor Peduto said the community has come together “to say enough is enough.”

“Change doesn’t happen on its own. Change only happens when you challenge the status quo,” said Peduto.

The legislation was introduced last year after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire during services, and seven others were wounded.

RELATED STORIES:

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Thursday that he cannot approve private criminal complaints on the legislation just yet.

Zappala said: “The Office of The District Attorney cannot legally approve any private criminal complaints concerning legislation that has not yet taken effect.

“Therefore, the office will not be considering any such complaints until such time as someone is legally cited,” the statement concluded.

Two components of the legislation will take effect in June, and a third component will take effect in August.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.