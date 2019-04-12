FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Gun Legislation, Guns, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh News, Weapons


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people living in Pittsburgh attempted to file private criminal complaints against Mayor Bill Peduto and six members of Pittsburgh’s City Council today over the city’s new gun legislation.

They say the laws violate Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act, and a person’s constitutional rights.

However, they were told it’s too early to file their complaints, and were not able to do so today.

City Council members who voted against the legislation are not named in the complaints.

After the legislation was signed Tuesday, the National Rifle Association and its supporters filed a lawsuit against the mayor and City Council.

But Mayor Peduto said the community has come together “to say enough is enough.”

“Change doesn’t happen on its own. Change only happens when you challenge the status quo,” said Peduto.

The legislation was introduced last year after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire during services, and seven others were wounded.

RELATED STORIES:

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Thursday that he cannot approve private criminal complaints on the legislation just yet.

Zappala said: “The Office of The District Attorney cannot legally approve any private criminal complaints concerning legislation that has not yet taken effect.

“Therefore, the office will not be considering any such complaints until such time as someone is legally cited,” the statement concluded.

Two components of the legislation will take effect in June, and a third component will take effect in August.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Art Richardson says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:55 AM

    To all you gun nutz out there – is there any regulation you support? There are too many gun deaths in this country. You don’t need an AK-47 to kill Bambi. I think the majority of people in this country are tired of gun violence and are going to elect people who are not afraid of the NRA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s