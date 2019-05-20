



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The city of Pittsburgh has agreed not to enforce recently passed gun restrictions until lawsuits filed by gun owners are resolved.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Joseph James issued the order Monday after all parties agreed during a status hearing.

Last month, about a dozen city residents attempted to file private criminal complaints about the legislation in Municipal Court, but the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office told them it was too early in the process to do so.

The city is also facing three lawsuits over the gun control laws. One has the support of the National Rifle Association, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The gun restrictions were approved in April after the mass shooting at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

The legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used in the synagogue attack. It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Gun rights advocates say state law forbids municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition. Courts have thrown out previous municipal attempts at regulation.

One attorney at the hearing said the judge agreed to hear arguments in the case later this year, and he hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

