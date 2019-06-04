



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a Tuesday bond morning hearing for fatal hit-and-run suspect, Surron Burch, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office communicated to the court that it does not believe that the vehicle driven by the defendant dragged the victim after striking him.

The DA’s office suggested a potential second vehicle was involved in the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of 51-year-old Joseph Morris in April.

The Penn Hills man was struck and killed while walking home from work along Hershey Road.

The driver of the suspect car sped off, and Morris died at the scene.

Burch’s defense attorney, Kerry Lewis, said that his client has denied dragging Morris from the beginning.

The DA’s Office first requested for the judge to revoke Burch’s bond due to the callous nature of dragging the victim’s body, but the judge denied that request.

Lewis said it was a very upsetting day in court, but said his client was driving on Hershey Road away from Universal Road. He said it appeared the DA’s Office believed another vehicle dragged Morris in the opposite direction.

Burch is due back in court for another hearing on June 28 in city court.

