



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Justice for fallen Officer Brian Shaw: that’s how friends, family and fellow police officers described the jury’s death sentence for convicted killer Rahmael Holt.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller had the chance to talk to Officer Shaw’s family briefly after the jury read the verdict.

The family of Officer Brian Shaw didn’t want to be filmed on camera, but Brian’s older brother Steffan did allow us to record his voice as he made a statement on the family’s behalf.

Officer Shaw’s brother Steffan is a Penn Hills police officer. He walked us through the night of his brother’s murder and how his family found out. “This world is full of evil and I’ve seen it first hand at work & now its sitting right in front of me in this courtroom. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WGia6LLzOv — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 13, 2019

“One year, 11 months and 24 days is how long it took for justice to be served. This doesn’t bring Brian back but it gives us some closure and the ability to focus on nothing but healing,” Steffan said.

“We would like to thank Judge Hathaway for being fair and impartial. We would like to thank the jury for their time.”

The jurors declined to talk to the media after handing down a unanimous decision: sending 31-year-old Rahmael Holt to death row.

“We would like to thank our family, friends, fellow first responders and the community for their continued support over the past two years, and especially throughout this trial.”

“We understand it’s difficult to be away from your family and friends, but we are forever grateful for your judgment.”

District Attorney John Peck, who Steffan thanked for his work in prosecuting the case, said he hopes this brings Shaw’s family closure.

“I can’t say how we all feel so sorry for the Shaw family,” DA Peck said.

“What a wonderful group of people they are. The loss of their son did a great deal to them — suffering daily for the last two years.”

Steffan said his family is “more than pleased” with the verdict, but he wished they didn’t have to be in this position in the first place.

“Brian may no longer be with us physically, but he is forever with us in spirit. He will forever be a guardian angel for all.”