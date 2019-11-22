



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city now says it is going to take months to make repairs and fill the sinkhole that opened in downtown Pittsburgh.

On Oct. 28, a massive sinkhole opened up, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it.

Public safety officials first estimated repairs would take eight weeks, meaning the project would wrap up in December.

Now we’are learning it could take several months as repairs are going slower than anticipated.

There’s are many utility companies involved in repairing the broken lines underground, and the thermal company who supplies steam heat to the buildings downtown needs to repair its equipment.

The city said they will reassess the situation next week.

Expect a firm update before Thanksgiving.

“It’s typical,” Pittsburgh resident Jack Clown said. “They usually say a couple months, and it ends up to be a year for repairs.”

“By the time I retire, maybe they’ll fix the sinkhole,” Clown added.

Meghan Schiller: When are you planning on retiring?

Clown: Five years from now.

Since the incident, sinkhole mania has swept through Pittsburgh. There have been tattoos, commemorative Christmas ornaments, Halloween costumes and other sinkhole bus-inspired baked goods.