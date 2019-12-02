



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While most fans were letting the bad blood between the Steelers-Browns play out on the field Sunday, one person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a deputy sheriff.

Pittsburgh Police say there were no “major” incidents from yesterday’s game. They say there were five non-traffic citations and one football fan was charged with aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

After not listening a deputy asked them to move back and Matejcic refused. He told the deputy “I ain’t moving and you ain’t moving me.” The deputy told him he would be ejected if he didn’t listen. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 2, 2019

First responders received 16 various medical calls, five of which were for minor intoxication and one a person taken to the hospital for chest pain.

Extra security was in place for Sunday’s game. The last match-up against the Browns saw 33 players fined for a brawl late in the game.

Despite the fight on the field, which saw Myles Garrett ripping off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and using it as a weapon during the last game, both fan bases were able to remain peaceful during the pregame tailgating.

“Pretty peaceful. Everyone has been pretty friendly,” Browns fan Tyler Dimuzio said.

There were even a few a groups of Steelers and Browns fans sharing the same tailgates.

“It’s all about football. We argue all the time, but we’re good friends,” Steelers fan Casey Barker said.

The Steelers beat the Browns, 20-13. There was no helmet swinging this time.