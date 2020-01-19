



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a saga that never seems to end.

In March, the Steelers sent Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a third and fifth-round pick.

On Friday, Raiders’ General Manager Mike Mayock expressed regret for making the trade, which ended with Brown never playing a down for the Raiders.

“I put that on me,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. “My anticipation was that he was coming off a situation in Pittsburgh where he wants to prove everybody wrong and he wants to ride into the Hall of Fame…I really thought we were going to get the best out of Antonio Brown and we didn’t. We weren’t able to get anything out of him. So at the end of the day, in hindsight, we lost a third-round and a fifth-round pick and I can’t tell you how much pain this causes me.”

The Raiders released Brown in September after the wide receiver had threatened to punch General Manager Mike Mayock and also demanded the Raiders release him in an Instagram post.

From there, Brown signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $15 million deal.

In one game, he scored a touchdown and had 56 yards in a 43-0 Patriots victory.

Just five days later, the Patriots cut Brown.

Brown has not been in the NFL since being cut by the Patriots.

He did have a workout with the New Orleans Saints but it did not result in a contract.