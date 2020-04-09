



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the safety position.

Safety is one position the Steelers won’t be addressing early in the draft– if at all.

They have arguably the best in the game right now, and the reason they don’t have a first round pick this year, giving it up in a trade with the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick. The trade has been well worth it so far. Fitzpatrick was a game changer for the Steelers defense last season, and should be for years to come.

Another first round pick from that year, Terrell Edmunds, will play opposite of Fitzpatrick, but they could use some depth and that could happen late in the draft.

One player that could be available later is Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield. He’s a ball hawk– something the Steelers really like. Winfield had 7 interceptions last year and was a big reason the Gophers stunned Penn State.

The Steelers also like Michigan guys and the Wolverines have a pretty good safety coming out this year in Khaleke Hudson. If the name sounds familiar, Hudson was a star at McKeesport a few years back.

Pittsburgh also met with Brandon Jones from Texas. He’s fast and could be there in the 6th or 7th round.